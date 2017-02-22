KING
Close

Game On: Radio Superstars vs. TV Gods and Goddesses

KIRO Radio hosts Jason Rantz and Zach Burns accompanied by The Barbershop stars Terry Hollimon and Marcus Trufant take on Evening hosts Kim Holcomb, Saint Bryan, Michael King and Jim Dever.

Suzie Wiley, KING 12:24 PM. PST February 22, 2017

SEATTLE - Game On: Radio Superstars vs. TV Gods and Goddesses

KIRO Radio hosts Jason Rantz and Zach Burns accompanied by The Barbershop stars Terry Hollimon and Marcus Trufant take on Evening hosts Kim Holcomb, Saint Bryan, Michael King and Jim Dever.

We’ll ask questions, they’ll yuck it up and try to one up each other and  Margaret will control the madness. Who will win?

Copyright 2017 KING


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories