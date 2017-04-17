Electronic pop duo FYOHNA performs their new single "Ghost Heart".

Singer Katarina Gleicher and musician and producer Elliot Glasser work together to write and perform their atmospheric pop songs. You can catch them live this Tuesday opening for Denitia and Sene, details below.

Tuesday April 18th

Venue: Chop Suey

925 E Pike Street

Seattle, WA 98122

Time: 8:00 PM

Click here to listen to their new single "Ghost Heart," their debut album comes out April 28th.

