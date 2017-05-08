Fundraising event to promote 2018 Special Olympics USA Games in Seattle

Seattle has been selected to host the 2018 Special Olympics USA Games, and a very special committee is kicking things off with a fundraiser featuring Special Olympics athletes, as well as a who's who of sports celebrities.

The USA Games will welcome four thousand athletes and coaches from across the country, to take part in a number of Olympics-style events. Add tens of thousands of volunteers and spectators, and it's sure to be an energy-packed experience.

Special Olympics athlete Devon Adelman, and Special Olympics ambassador, former Seahawks safety Jordan Babineaux, shared more about the USA Games, and previewed Rise with Us, the organization's first major fundraising event.

The Rise with Us fundraiser takes place Thursday, May 25th, from 7:00 - 10:00 pm at Pier 57 (Miner's Landing) on the Seattle Waterfront. CLICK HERE for more information

CLICK HERE for more information about the 2018 Special Olympics USA Games in Seattle

CLICK HERE for more information about Special Olympics Washington

