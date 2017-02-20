Fun, movie-themed cocktails for your Oscars party

Academy Awards will be handed out this Sunday, providing the perfect excuse to get together for parties that range from extremely casual to VERY fancy! Whatever the dress code, tasty apps and cocktails are a must! Josh Potter from Capitol Cider in Seattle, shared a few of their movie-themed cocktails and previewed their big Oscars party.

Oscars Viewing Party Details:

On Sunday, February 26, Capitol Cider will host an Oscars Viewing Party downstairs in The Ballast Bar at Capitol Cider, complete with red carpet and the event showing on four television screens.

In honor of the 89th Annual Academy Awards, Capitol Cider’s bartenders have created five themed cocktails for the evening, based on the Best Picture winners for years ending in 9, including Midnight Cowboy (1969), American Beauty (1999) and Driving Miss Daisy (1989). Recipes below.

The Ballast Bar downstairs at Capitol Cider will open at 5 p.m. and begin showing the Oscars at 5:30 p.m. The restaurant’s full and recently revamped Dinner menu will be offered and is not only delicious, but 100% gluten-free. Admission is 21+ and complimentary.

Midnight Cowboy (1969)

1oz. Zapopan Reposado (tequila)

1 oz. Cocchi Torino (vermouth/orange)

1 oz. Ancho Reyes (chili liqueur

Directions: Stir, strain into coupe.

American Beauty (1999)

2 oz. Heritage Lavender (vodka)

1 ½ oz. Heavy Cream

1 ½ oz. Lemon

Splash Simple Syrup

Splash Vanilla Extract

3 Spritzes Rose Water

Directions: Shake, strain into Collins. Top w/soda. Lemon Peel.

Driving Miss Daisy (1989)

2 oz. Aloo Gin

1 ½ oz. Citrus Mint Shrub (housemade)

8-10 Mint Leaves

Directions: Shake vigorously, dump into 10oz glass. Mint sprig.

Ben Hur (1959)

1 ½ oz. Lairds Straight Brandy

1 oz. Amaro Nonino

½ oz. Combier L’orange

¾ oz. Lemon Juice

Directions: Shake, Double Strain, Coupe. Lemon Cherry Flag. Lime twist.

Hurt Locker (2009)

1 ½ oz. Medley Bros. Four year (bourbon)

1 Hamms Tall Boy

Directions: Get Crackin’.



