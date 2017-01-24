Full-figured designer styles at a fraction of the cost

SEATTLE - There's a fashion consignment shop in Seattle that caters specifically to women with full figures. Whether you need an outfit for work, play, or a night out, chances are, you'll find it at Two Big Blondes Plus Size Consignment Shop, at a fraction of the retail price. Shop owner Lisa Michaud spotlighted just a few of the styles she carries.

Two Big Blondes Plus Size Consignment Shop has several upcoming sales:

Thursday, February 2 - Wedding Gown Pre-Sale

Friday & Saturday, February 3 & 4 - Giant Storewide Sale. 11:00 am - 6:00 pm (every item in the store will be discounted from 25% to 95% off

Saturday, February 4 - Bag Sale (starting at 11:00 am in the basement (entrance through the parking lot on 25th). Fill a 13-gallon bag for only $8!! All proceeds support Seattle Women's Assistance Fund.

