From food scraps to food masterpieces

Chef Joel Gamoran turns food scraps into delicious meals.

Around 40 percent of the food supply in the U.S is wasted each year. Chef Joel Gamoran has a solution. By using food scraps that many people deem useless, like cherry pits and strawberry tops, he makes fully fledged, delicious meals.

Now, Sur la table has partnered with FYI to put on a new show, Scraps, which premiered May 21. Chef and host Joel Gamoran will travel around to different cities and, inspired by local food, he'll turn scraps into meals.

Today, Chef Joel joins us to demo Applewood Grilled Salmon Collars as well as show some beet green salad and cherry pit doughnuts!

