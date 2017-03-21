From Finland to Everett: Silvertips Rookie of the Year Eetu Tuulola

As talk continues to circulate about a potential NHL team for Seattle, hockey fans are busy cheering on some very talented young players competing for the chance to make it to the big show. The Everett Silvertips just clinched their division and are headed to the playoffs for the 14th straight year.

The Silvertips are part of the Western Hockey League, a top-tier development league for 16 to 20 year olds, most coming from Canada, Europe, and other parts of the US to play in Everett. Many players attend high school while maintaining full practice and game schedules, and live with host, or "billet" families throughout the season.

Silvertips' Rookie of the Year, 19-year-old right wing Eetu Tuulola shared more about his experience since moving to Everett from Finland to play in the WHL, and how it felt to be selected by the Calgary Flames in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. Eetu also talked about living far away from home, with Pat and Janet Hawes, his billet family. Pat Hawes shared the experience from the billet family's perspective, as well as what people should do if they're interested in billeting a player next season.

The Everett Silvertips face the Victoria Royals in the first round of WHL playoffs. Game 1 takes place at 7:30pm Friday, March 24, at Xfinity Arena in Everett. CLICK HERE for more information, including tickets.

Connect with the Silvertips on Facebook and Twitter: @WHLSilvertips

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Silvertips' billet family program



[TAKE :TAKE GUEST SHOT]

{***TAKE GUEST SHOT***}

Here to share more, please welcome the Silvertips' rookie of the year, Eetu 'TOO-LOLA' from Finland, and his billet "dad," Pat Hawes.

Thanks for being here!

Copyright 2017 KING