Fresh, farm-to-table meals from your local farmers markets

We're in the final weeks of summer, but farmers markets are still in full swing across Western Washington. including those that make up a collective called Seattle Neighborhood Farmers Markets. There are so many ingredients available for light or hearty meals, depending on your mood and appetite.

Chef Zephyr Paquette from Otter Bar and Burger shared a couple of her favorite dishes using ingredients you can find at your local farmer's market, while Julian O'Reilley from Seattle Neighborhood Farmers Markets, shared more about the markets in their collective, and previewed their upcoming fundraising event, An Incredible Feast.

An Incredible Feast takes place October 1, 2017, at the Center for Urban Horticulture on the University of Washington campus (3501 NE 41st Street, Seattle, WA 98195).

Seasonal:

Columbia City (Wednesdays 3:00 - 7:00 pm through October 11)

Lake City (Thursdays 3:00 - 7:00 pm through October 5)

Phinney (Fridays 3:30 - 7:30 pm through October 6)

Magnolia (Saturdays 10:00 am - 2:00 pm through October 14)

Year Round:

University District (Saturdays 9:00 am - 2:00 pm)

West Seattle (Sundays 10:00 am - 2:00 pm)

Capitol Hill (Sundays 11:00 am - 3:00 pm)

Visit SeattleFarmersMarkets.org for more information

