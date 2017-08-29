Frank talk about teen and youth suicide

Today, New Day Northwest devoted its entire hour to an epidemic claiming more young lives every day. Suicide is now the second leading cause of death among people between the ages of 10 and 24, and according to a new study released by the CDC, the suicide rate among teenaged girls reached an all time high in 2015.

The potential causes are as varied as the teenagers' backgrounds, so we invited a well-rounded list of guests to join us to tackle a number of issues, including: myths and facts about youth suicide, talk with friends and relatives who have lost loved ones to suicide, and hear from a panel of teens about this very important topic.

We began with an overview of the epidemic, joined by Dr. Cora Breuner from Seattle Children's, and Kristin Rivas, a suicide attempt survivor who is now a hypnotherapist working with teens and adults to break through traumas and other life challenges.

Please check out these additional resources:

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255 (this number is staffed 24 hours a day)

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline website: SuicidePreventionLifeline.org

Teen Link Helpline: 866-TEENLINK (866-833-6546) - this number is staffed from 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm PST

Teen Link website: 866TeenLink.org

The Trevor Project (dedicated to helping those in the LGBTQ community): 866-488-7386

The Trevor Project website: www.TheTrevorProject.org

© 2017 KING-TV