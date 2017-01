New Day Northwest on KING 5. Weekdays at 11:00 am.

SEATTLE - It’s sometimes a challenge to find fresh and delicious produce during these cold winter months. Frank Genzale Jr., owner of his family’s business Frank’s Produce, stopped by with fresh fruits and veggies to share his winter fruit-finding secrets. Find his stand at Pike Place Market or visit his website at www.franksproduce.net.

Copyright 2016 KING