Fragrant scents for mothers and wine lovers everywhere!

Seattle based fragrance designer Molly Ray discusses her new wine inspired scents for Hotel Vintage Seattle.

Wine lovers rejoice! Seattle based fragrance designer Molly Ray has created two new scents reminiscent of the wine of France and Italy, a perfect gift for this Mother's Day!

Today Molly talks about her two custom blended, organic scents and demos one of her unique creations.

Molly's line, Fragrance by Mr. creates scents for personal use, special events, and businesses. Her latest wine fragrances designed for Hotel Vintage Seattle reflect the hotel's wine theme. The scents, "Vintage Provence," which pairs well with lighter red wines, and "Vintage Tuscany," which pairs with more full bodied reds, are available for sampling and purchase in the hotel.

