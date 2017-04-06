Found objects and vintage decor to liven up your home

One piece of many from Kirk Albert Vintage Furnishings.

Adding vintage style and texture to your home can seem like a challenge. Collector and shopkeeper Kirk Albert from Kirk Albert Vintage Furnishings will show you how to transform your home with unique found objects and decor.

Today Kirk brings in a few of his favorite pieces. His Georgetown warehouse is home to countless collectable, furnishings, as well as custom items. For more information on the warehouse and Kirk's vintage furnishings click here.

