Former Sonics & NBA star's new venture features athletes helping young athletes succeed

Former NBA star James Donaldson prepares young student-athletes for the future with his organization: Athletes Playbook.

Su Ring, KING 4:23 PM. PDT October 05, 2017

Former Sonics and NBA star James Donaldson wants to better prepare young student-athletes for a successful future. As CEO of Athletes Playbook, he is creating a community of former professional athletes to provide support and advice for young students balancing sports, school, and life.

Athletes Playbook is hosting a breakfast honoring Seattle’s student-athletes’ academic achievement. It will be held Wednesday, November 1st at 8:00 am at the Washington Athletic Center.

 

