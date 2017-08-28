Former Seahawk's mission to help his young son

Sean Locklear helped anchor the Seahawks offensive line from 2004, when the Seahawks drafted him, to 2010. For the past two years, he and his wife Tiffany have been on a full-time mission to help their son Zane recover from a tragic near drowning.

Sean sat down with Margaret for the first time, to update Zane's progress, and share more about a special procedure his son needs to help in his recovery. Sean's former Seahawks teammates Joe Tafoya, Jordan Babineaux, Lofa Tatupu, and Robbie Tobek are joining him in a fundraising ride to raise funds to help pay for Zane's treatment.

Join The Hawks Ride for Zane fundraiser at CycleBar (at Redmond Town Center):

Thursday, September 7 at 6:00 pm

Saturday, September 9 at 10:45 am

Read more about Zane's story at his GoFundMe page.

