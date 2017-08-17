KING
Former NBA champ Brian Scalabrine discusses senior housing and the BIG3

Heidi Eng and Starla Sampaco, KING 11:00 AM. PDT August 17, 2017

SEATTLE - Former NBA champion Brian Scalabrine discussed why he is passionate about supporting improved solutions for senior housing.

Scalabrine co-owns The Adriana, an affordable senior housing community near the Des Moines Marina.

Scalabrine is also part of the BIG3, which is a three-on-three professional basketball league that features All-Stars, Hall of Famers and World Champions.

