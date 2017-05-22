Foraging in the forest

The Puget Sound Mycological Society tells us about mushroom foraging.

The Puget Sound Mycological Society is one of the largest mushroom societies in North America. Whether you're a scientist or an avid hiker with a curiosity for local vegetation, PSMS welcomes people to learn how to identify and appreciate different types of mushrooms in the wildlife of the Pacific Northwest.

Today Shannon Adams will tell us about the process of mushroom foraging, certain types to look for, and which to avoid.

PSMS members go on four or five field trips each spring and hold monthly meetings September through June. For more information on the society and to become a member, check out their website here.

© 2017 KING-TV