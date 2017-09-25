Food Network's Halloween Baking Championship gets a taste of Seattle

SEATTLE - October is just around the corner, and that means all of the spooky and scary Halloween specials are coming back to the television screen. The Food Network's Halloween Baking Championship is among those premiering tonight, Monday, September 25th at 9 p.m.

This year, Seattle's Jasmin Bell will be competing in the championship against seven other contestants from all over the nation. Tonight is the first episode of six, and the contestants will have to show off their decorating skills by making a dozen Halloween-themed cookies from scratch. The catch? They have to stuff their cookies with traditional trick-or-treat candies.

In this New Day segment, Bell makes her Pumpkin Spice Marble Cookies. Bell works at the Le Reve Bakery in Seattle, WA. For more information, visit her website.

Bells Pastries Pumpkin Spice Marble Sugar Cookies

Prep time: 45 mins

Cook time: 8-10 mins

Total time: 60 mins

Serves: 1 1/2 dozen cut-out cookies

Cookie Dough

1 c Unsalted Butter (room temp)

1 c Powdered Sugar 1 Egg (room temp)

1 Tbs Vanilla Extract 3 c Flour

1 tsp Baking Powder ¼ tsp Salt

1 tsp Pumpkin Spice

Bake 325 degrees 8-10 minutes Cream butter, sugar, salt and pumpkin spice. Once blended, add egg, and vanilla and mixed until combined. Add the remaining dry ingredients and mix until a cookie ball has formed (*dough should be sticky, as well as sticking to the side of your mixing bowl*) Let your dough chill for 1hour in the refrigerator, or 30 minutes in the freezer before rolling out. On a silicone mat, roll out dough about ¼ inch thick. Take your desired cookie cutter and begin stamping out cookies. Place cookies on a lined sheet tray (*silicone mat preferred*) one inch apart from each other. Allow cookies to completely cool before decorating.

Marble Candy Melts

1 c Orange Candy Melts

1 c Ultra White Candy Melts ½ c Semi-Sweet Chocolate Morsels

Using three microwave safe bowls, melt each Candy Melt separately. Once melted, dollop 3 teaspoons of your white Candy Melt into your orange Candy Melt. Take a toothpick a gently swirl the two colors together. With a firm grip, dip your cookies into the swirled multi-colored Candy Melts. After dipping cookie, flip over and gently tap out any air bubbles in the palm of your hand. Once you’ve dipped all your pumpkins, transfer your chocolate morsels in a piping bag or zip lock bag. Cut the tip of the bag to a 2 cm hole. Pipe chocolate stems and vines as desired. Allow you cookies to completely harden before serving.

