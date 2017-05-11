Following in mother's footsteps

KING 5 New Day Northwest logo (Photo: KING 5)

Seattle Cancer Care Alliance patient Christen Heye was diagnosed with primary mediastinal B-cell lymphoma in 2013 as she was training to be a nurse.

Now, after her successful treatment at SCCA, she has become an oncology nurse just like her mother, Diane Heye. Both women join us on New Day to discuss their experiences.

