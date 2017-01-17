Following his father's footsteps to the top of the world

His father made history as the first American to summit Mount Everest. Jim Whittaker achieved this feat in 1963. Forty seven years later, Leif Whittaker retraced his father's steps all the way to the top of the world. Leif shares what it meant to grow up in an legendary family, in his new memoir, My Old Man and the Mountain.

Leif has several signings in Oregon, then returns to Western Washington for a joint event with his dad on January 24th, for the BeWild Speaker Series at the Mountaineers Seattle Program Center. CLICK HERE for more information about this and other upcoming appearances.

