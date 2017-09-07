KING
Five tips to becoming a more compassionate listener

Joseph Suttner and Abby Luschei, KING 12:24 PM. PDT September 07, 2017

SEATTLE - Compassionate listening is a personal practice which develops into a skill set of processes for conflict resolution. 

Susan Partnow is a facilitator for the Compassionate Listening Project and explained that they created this project with the intention to heal divisions by listening. After years of study, they developed five core practices:

  1. Cultivate Compassion
  2. Develop the Fair Witness
  3. Respect Self and Others
  4. Listen with the Heart
  5. Speak from the Heart 

Compassionate listening can help create self-compassion. Within relationships, compassionate listening teaches one to listen first and consider being in the other person's shoes. It also can create a mutual understanding and respect within the community. 

Learn more about compassionate listening here or on Susan's website

