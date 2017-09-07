Five tips to becoming a more compassionate listener

New Day (Photo: New Day Northwest)

SEATTLE - Compassionate listening is a personal practice which develops into a skill set of processes for conflict resolution.

Susan Partnow is a facilitator for the Compassionate Listening Project and explained that they created this project with the intention to heal divisions by listening. After years of study, they developed five core practices:

Cultivate Compassion Develop the Fair Witness Respect Self and Others Listen with the Heart Speak from the Heart

Compassionate listening can help create self-compassion. Within relationships, compassionate listening teaches one to listen first and consider being in the other person's shoes. It also can create a mutual understanding and respect within the community.

Learn more about compassionate listening here or on Susan's website.

