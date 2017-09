SEATTLE - Planning a remodel project can be stressful, where do you begin? Interior Designer Michelle Dirkse has five steps to help keep your project on-time, within budget, and turning out fantastic:

Make a list of your goals for the space and the functional needs. Then search for example images of rooms that you like in magazines, on Pinterest or on Houzz. Make a folder or a "board" of rooms that you like so that you can figure out what your style is.

Select Everything in Advance: Shop for all of your flooring, tile, counters, plumbing, appliances, hardware, doors and paint in advance. Then assemble everything that you will need for the project into a document for your contractor.