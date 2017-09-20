Five steps to keep your project on time and looking great

SEATTLE - Planning a remodel project can be stressful, where do you begin? Interior Designer Michelle Dirkse has five steps to help keep your project on-time, within budget, and turning out fantastic:

Style Concept, Goals and Functional Needs: Make a list of your goals for the space and the functional needs. Then search for example images of rooms that you like in magazines, on Pinterest or on Houzz. Make a folder or a "board" of rooms that you like so that you can figure out what your style is.

Draft your layout, the ceiling view and the wall views. Measure your space and draw in where everything will go. Drawing everything from walls to cabinet knobs will help to make sure that there aren't any errors and that you like the look of it.

Select Everything in Advance: Shop for all of your flooring, tile, counters, plumbing, appliances, hardware, doors and paint in advance. Then assemble everything that you will need for the project into a document for your contractor.

Obtain bids: Send all of your construction documents and specifications to the contractors that you would like to consider working with. Since you have everything selected and a complete plan, each contractor will bid the same scope of work. Then after interviewing them and receiving their estimates, you'll be able to decide who to work with and get in line.