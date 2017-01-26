Five questions to ask to improve relationship wellness

New Day Northwest on KING 5. Weekdays at 11:00 am.

SEATTLE - Licensed marriage and family therapist Laura Heck presses five important questions we should ask ourselves regarding relationship wellness.

Ask your partner, “What do you think?” It’s importance to accept influence if you want to build a relationship on mutual regard and respect. Ask, “What color is it?” Laura adopted the movie “Inside Out’s” use of colors to display emotions. By asking “what color is it?” you’ll become more aware of your feelings at play. "On a scale of 1-10, how connected do you feel to me right now?” Then ask the follow up question, “What has to happen in order to drive our number up?” Ask, “What is your dream?” When you know and support each other’s dreams, it builds trust and hope and helps you past the more difficult times. And finally, “If we tell a great story later, what will have happened?” Asking this question in advance helps establish a baseline to get both partners on the same page, as well as gives a script to follow between now and when you tell your story.

