Finding the perfect Father's Day gift

Darcy Camden is the Founder and Chief Stylist of Styled Seattle.

Finding a gift for Dad can be quite the task, but stylist Darcy Camden has just the right idea. Watch the video for all of Darcy's tips and find the list of products mentioned below.

Get more inspiration from Darcy and her team on the Styled Seattle website, click here.

Cole Haan oxford sneakers (Nordstrom or colehaan.com, $139.90)

Silhouette portait ($40-$100, Etsy)

Onja Primus portable two burner gas stove ($140, primus.com or knack.com)

Coalatree organics packable hammock ($49.99, coalatree.com or knack.com)

Coffee Lover’s Customized Father’s Day gift set (knack.com)

Watermelon Keg Tap ($20, Amazon.com). Stylist Tip: replace the provided keg tap handle with a vintage one (starting at $10, etsy.com)

DIY Handprint T-shirts ($15 or less)

