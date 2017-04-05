Finding positivity in a life changing incident

Author and motivational speaker Logan Seelye releases his new memoir, "10 and 90: The Tackle That Changed Everything"

Author and motivational speaker Logan Seelye says that life is 10 percent what happens to you and 90 percent how you react: a positive outlook is key to happiness and success.

In high school, Logan suffered a traumatic spinal chord energy while playing football that completely altered his plans for the future, as well as the way he moves through his daily life. Instead of hiding in the shadow of the accident, he vowed to turn it into something good.

Now Logan is out with his memoir, "10 and 90: The Tackle That Changed Everything." He comes in to New Day ready to spread his positive vision.

Learn more about Logan Seelye's story and his new book on his website, click here.

© 2017 KING-TV