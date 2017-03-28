Close Finding inspiration through 52 lists Joseph Suttner, KING 8:45 AM. PDT March 28, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Making lists can be a great way to organize your life. Author Moorea Seal show us how lists can do a lot more than organize with her 52 Lists Project journal. © 2017 KING-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Livestream 4 USPS new mail notification service Domestic call taser death Mom 'livid' after son's TSA pat down at DFW Auburn weighing sanctuary city option Mother hopes for tougher cell phone law Richard Branson's airline comes to Sea-Tac Spokane Street viaduct homeless camp cleanup starts Wednesday Whole Foods backs out of West Seattle Possible cure for Sepsis More Stories After son's death, Arlington mom fights for tougher… Mar 28, 2017, 4:54 a.m. Seattle bike-sharing service Pronto to end Friday Mar 28, 2017, 9:00 a.m. Sound Transit supporters speak up amid car-tab controversy Mar 27, 2017, 11:27 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs