KING
Close
Live Video Baby giraffe watch at New York zoo
Weather Alert Flood Warning
Close

Finding inspiration through 52 lists

Joseph Suttner, KING 8:45 AM. PDT March 28, 2017

Making lists can be a great way to organize your life. Author Moorea Seal show us how lists can do a lot more than organize with her 52 Lists Project journal.

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories