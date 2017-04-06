Finding home for homeless LGBTQ youth

The ACE Project works to provide housing for LGBTQ youth who are experiencing homelessness.

Homelessness is an ever-present issue in the greater Seattle area, even among youth. The ACE Project, currently in its pilot period, aims to help LGBTQ youth transition out of homelessness and into stable housing.

Housing Program Manager Larissa Jackson joins us on New Day to talk about ACE, along with program participant Arcain Burress, who talks about his experiences.

The program serves youth ages 18-24 and is a part of the larger network, Nexus Youth and Families, which provides a variety of mental health, substance use and housing support services. The ACE Project is federally funded and aims to help over 16 individuals in 2 bedroom apartments during its initial pilot period.

Contact Nexus: info@nexus4kids.org

