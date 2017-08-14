Final weeks of Terracotta Warriors exhibit at Pacific Science Center

The terracotta warriors of China are one of the greatest archeological discoveries of the 20th century. Created more than 2200 years ago, and unearthed a little more than forty years ago, the army of 6,000 stood guard over the burial compound of the first emperor of China.

Diana Johns shared more about the highly anticipated exhibit showcasing several of the original, life-size statues , which have been on display in a world premiere at the Pacific Science Center.

The Terracotta Warriors of the First Emperor exhibit closes on September 4, 2107. Tickets are still available.

Connect with the Pacific Science Center on Facebook

© 2017 KING-TV