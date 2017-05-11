Film festival's mission to combat Islamophobia

A new film festival debuted in Seattle this month. Seventh Art Stand features films from Islamic countries, covering issues aimed at finding cultural common ground.

Vivian Hua, one of the festival's organizers, as well as a presenting filmmaker, shared more about Seventh Art Stand and the films being featured from nearly a dozen countries.

Seventh Art Stand began May 7th and runs all month. CLICK HERE for more information

© 2017 KING-TV