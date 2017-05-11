Fight off hay fever with diet changes

KING 5 New Day Northwest logo (Photo: KING 5)

It's hay fever season! It can be hard to enjoy the sun when you're plagued by allergies.

Dietitian Nutritionist Carrie Dennett says that certain foods are more likely to trigger your allergies. Watch the video to find out how shifting your diet can fight off hay fever.

Carrie is a Seattle based nutritionist and freelance writer who aims to help people improve their eating habits so they can reach their personal health goals. For meal plans, nutrition coaching and contact information, check out her blog here.

© 2017 KING-TV