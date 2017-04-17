Fight migraines and change your lifestyle with 8 week plan

Health coach Stepahnie Weaver releases her new book "The Migraine Relief Plan."

One in four American households include someone living with migraines, according to certified health coach Stephanie Weaver.

In her new book, "The Migraine Relief Plan," Stephanie creates a step by step lifestyle guide to people living with migraines. Her book includes everything from weekly meal plans, shopping lists, and symptom tracking lists to recipes for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and even tasty snacks.

Today she demos her not so guilty pleasure snack "Creamy Not-ella Carob Butter," look at the recipe below and check out her website for more lifestyle and health tips, click here.

Event details:

Monday, April 17 from 7 to 8 p.m. at Village Books & Paper Dreams (1200 11th Street, Bellingham, WA 98225)

Tuesday, April 18 from 7 to 8 p.m. at Third Place Books (17171 Bothell Way NE, #A101, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155)

What you'll need:

1. 1 cup (230g) raw, unsalted sunflower seeds

2. 1 cup (160g) hemp hearts

3. Stevia to equal 8 teaspoons sugar

4. 1/2 cup (50g) carob powder

5. 1/4 cup (60mL) coconut oil

6. Budget friendly: Moderate (hemp hearts tend to be pricey)

How to put it together:

1. Preheat the oven to 300°F (150°C). Put the sunflower seeds on baking sheets lined with fresh parchment paper.

2. Toast the sunflower seeds for 10 minutes, then stir and return to the oven. Turn off the oven and toast the seeds another 5 to 10 minutes. You want them just golden brown but not dark brown or burnt. Taste a few if you aren’t sure.

3. Transfer the baking sheet to a wire rack and let the toasted seeds cool for 15 minutes.

4. Put the toasted seeds in a food processor fitted with the S-blade or a high-speed blender and blend into a fine powder, about 1 minute.

5. Add the hemp hearts and stevia and blend for about 4 more minutes, stopping every minute to scrape down the sides. Eventually it will form a ball and become nut butter. Use the tamper if you have a Vitamix.

6. In a separate bowl, blend the carob powder with the oil, then add the mixture to the nut butter. (If you add the carob powder and oil directly to a food processor, you will have a powdery carob explosion that is not fun to clean up.)

7. Continue blending until you get the smooth consistency you want.

8. Serve right away or transfer to a glass jar and store in the refrigerator. It will be spreadable when refrigerated, and just a little thicker than Nutella at room temperature. Eat within a month.

