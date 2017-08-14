Festive picnic features Washington wines and food for a good cause

For thirty years, the Auction of Washington Wines has worked to raise more than $37-million dollars to benefit both wine education and Seattle Children's.

Three days of food, fun, and wine take place August 17 - 19, starting with a winemaker picnic and barrel auction. Tulalip Resort Casino's Executive Chef Perry Mascitti prepared one of the delectable dishes on the menu, while Chris Peterson from Avennia Winery shared why he and other wineries take part in this event every year.

The Auction of Washington Wines' Winemaker Picnic and Barrel Auction takes place this Thursday (August 17) at 4:00pm at Chateau Ste. Michelle winery in Woodinville. Tickets are still available.

