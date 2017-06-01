Fertility preservation after diagnosis

KING 5 New Day Northwest logo (Photo: KING 5)

It is important to think about the available services following cancer diagnosis and treatment so that you can maintain a fulfilling life. Chemotherapy and radiation treatment can have a major impact on both female and male patients.

Seattle Cancer Care Alliance experts offer services to protect a patient's fertility before undergoing treatment. Former SCCA patient Simone Alin joins us to discuss her experiences.

