Fertility preservation after diagnosis

Heidi Eng, KING 11:00 AM. PDT June 01, 2017

It is important to think about the available services following cancer diagnosis and treatment so that you can maintain a fulfilling life. Chemotherapy and radiation treatment can have a major impact on both female and male patients. 

Seattle Cancer Care Alliance experts offer services to protect a patient's fertility before undergoing treatment. Former SCCA patient Simone Alin joins us to discuss her experiences. 

