Fertility preservation after cancer diagnosis

Heidi Eng, KING 5:31 PM. PDT June 01, 2017

After a cancer diagnosis, there are important services to help build a fulfilling life after treatment - one of which is fertility preservation.  Chemotherapy and radiation can affect both female and male patients, depending on their age and treatment exposure, so Seattle Cancer Care Alliance experts work with patients to protect a patient's fertility before treatment.  Simone Alin is a former SCCA patient who underwent fertility preservation after being diagnosed with early stage breast cancer.

