Seattle Cancer Care Alliance patient Simone Alin discusses her experiences with SCCA's fertility services.

After a cancer diagnosis, there are important services to help build a fulfilling life after treatment - one of which is fertility preservation. Chemotherapy and radiation can affect both female and male patients, depending on their age and treatment exposure, so Seattle Cancer Care Alliance experts work with patients to protect a patient's fertility before treatment. Simone Alin is a former SCCA patient who underwent fertility preservation after being diagnosed with early stage breast cancer.

Click HERE to learn more about Fertility and Cancer.

© 2017 KING-TV