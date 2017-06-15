Feasting from food scraps

Chef Joel Gamoran turns food scraps into delicious meals.

In the United States, approximately 40 percent of the food supply is thrown away each year. That equates to roughly twenty pounds of food per person, per month. A new show executive produced by Katie Couric called Scraps shines a light on the importance of reducing food waste. The series follows Sur La Table's National Chef Joel Gamoran across the country as he creates incredible feasts out of the most unexpected food scraps.

Today, Chef Joel shows us how to make Applewood Grilled Salmon Collars, Beet Green Salad and Cherry Pit Glazed Doughnuts!

New episodes of Scraps air Sunday nights at 10:30 pm on FYI.

To get more recipes or to sign up for online cooking classes from Scraps, visit www.surlatable.com/scraps.

Applewood Grilled Salmon Collars

Yield: 4 servings



Ingredients:

1 tbsp whole peppercorns

2 cloves garlic

4 sprigs rosemary

4 sprigs thyme

2 sprigs parsley, coarsely chopped

2 sprigs dill, coarsely chopped

2 tbsp honey

2 tbsp apple cider vinegar

2 tbsp grapeseed oil

Sea salt

8 salmon collars

Special equipment:

Butcher’s twine

Aluminum foil and 1 cup applewood chips, soaked for at least 20 minutes (optional)

Directions :

In a mortar and pestle, crush peppercorns and garlic. Strip leaves off the bottom half of the rosemary and thyme. Using butcher’s twine, tie together the herbs to make a brush. Add all the herbs to the mortar, crush until pulverized. Add the honey, apple cider vinegar and oil; season with salt.



Heat a charcoal or gas grill over medium-high heat. Drain applewood chips, place into a piece of aluminum foil and place in the coals (if using charcoal) or in the cooler side of the grill (if using gas). Alternately, use an indoor grill pan or cast iron skillet and skip the chips.



Using the herb brush, brush the salmon collars with the herb paste. Grill for 2-3 minutes on each side, brushing with more herb paste throughout. Serve immediately.



Beet Green Salad

Serves 4



Ingredients:

1 tsp honey

2 tbsp apple cider vinegar (or other light colored vinegar)

¼ cup olive oil

1 bunch beets (any variety), roots and stems thinly sliced, greens torn

1 tart apple, very thinly sliced

½ cup toasted walnuts, roughly chopped

2 sprigs mint, leaves picked

Edible flowers, for serving (optional)

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Directions :

In a small bowl, whisk honey, vinegar and olive oil. Season with salt and pepper.



Toss beets with a few tablespoons of the vinaigrette. On a platter or shallow bowl, arrange beets, greens and apples. Top with walnuts, mint and edible flowers.





Cherry Pit Glazed Doughnuts

Makes 24 doughnuts

Ingredients:

Cherry Pit Glaze and Filling:

2 lbs cherries, pitted

½ cup whole milk

4 cups (or more) confectioner’s sugar

½ cup granulated sugar

½ cup water

Doughnuts:

Vegetable oil for frying

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 tsp baking powder

Zest from 1 lemon, divided

1/4 tsp sea salt

1 cup whole-milk ricotta cheese

2 eggs, lightly beaten

2 tbsp granulated sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

Directions :

Using a hammer or the back of a heavy pan, crush cherry pits. Add to a small saucepan with milk. Bring to a simmer, remove from heat and allow to steep for about 10 minutes. Strain then whisk in confectioner’s sugar, adding more sugar to create desired consistency.



Combine cherries, granulated sugar and water in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to a simmer and cook until thickened, about 30 minutes. Transfer to a high speed blender and puree until smooth. Return to sauce pan, simmer until thickened, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat, allow to cool. Transfer to a piping bag fitted with a fine tip.



Pour oil into deep saucepan or cast-iron skillet. Heat to 370°F on a deep-frying thermometer.

In the bowl of a stand mixer, combine flour, baking powder, half the lemon zest and salt. In a medium bowl, whisk the ricotta, eggs, sugar and vanilla. Add to the dry ingredients and beat until just combined.



Working in batches, drop tablespoonfuls of batter into the hot oil. Fry, flipping a few times, until golden, about 3 minutes. Drain on paper towel. Adjust heat if needed to maintain 370°F.



To assemble, poke a hole in doughnuts (a straw or back of a spoon works great). Pipe a little cherry jam into each doughnut. Dip into glaze. Serve immediately garnished with remaining lemon zest.



© 2017 KING-TV