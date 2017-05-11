Father and daughter share why they're watching 13 Reasons Why together

A new Netflix series is the most tweeted about program on TV, and getting a lot of attention from teenagers, families, educators and mental health experts. 13 Reasons Why features Hannah, a teenager who's recorded cassette tapes for the people she believes contributed to her decision to take her own life.

School districts and suicide prevention experts have expressed concern about the portrayal, though the show has also garnered support for its point of view and candor. We wanted to talk about it here on New Day, and invited youth suicide prevention expert Jennifer Barron, from Forefront, to join us, along with New Day regular and The Barbershop co-host Terry Hollimon and his 15 year old daughter, to talk about the show.

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 24/7: 800-273-TALK (800-273-8255), or CLICK HERE to access Lifeline's Crisis Chat

IF YOU NEED IMMEDIATE HELP, PLEASE CALL 911

CLICK HERE to learn more about Forefront and its work

