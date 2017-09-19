Fashion Week runway trends that everyone can flaunt

SEATTLE - The term "real women" is often heard in the conversation of fashion, specifically in regards to runway shows. Models like Ashley Graham are trying to change the notion that only tall, skinny, women can rock the runway. The term "real women" is silly because regardless of size, height, or age, all women are real.

Seattle stylist Darcy Camden thinks that all women can rock the newest Fashion Week trends, and is here to prove it. Models of all ages, sizes, and heights rock the latest trends like lace, velvet, red, and mixed prints in this New Day segment.

Fashion Week is coming to Bellevue at The Bellevue Collection September 20-24th. Discover all the new fall fashion with complimentary events or purchase a ticket for premiere shows.

