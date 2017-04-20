Members of Seattle Opera's "The Magic Flute" cast perform, the production opens May 6.

Love conquers all in Mozart's romantic classic, "The Magic Flute," coming to the Seattle Opera this May!

Featuring award winning costumes by Zandra Rhodes, the production is full of stunning visuals. The colorful fairytale tells the story of Prince Tamino and his quest to rescue The Queen of the Night's daughter.

Today on New Day members of the cast join us for a sneak peek performance.

The production opens May 6th and runs through the 21st. For more information on the show and to get tickets, click here.

© 2017 KING-TV