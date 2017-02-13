SEATTLE - Snow one day, 50 degrees the next; how do you keep up with Seattle’s crazy weather and look stylish all at the same time? Fashion and Style Writer, Lisa Cole, focuses on being chic and beautiful at any age. Today, Lisa focuses on denim, encouraging women to branch out of for a more modern look without going too crazy with five great denim styles to get through Seattle’s Winter.

Find her work on her blog, West Fulton Street, where she urges every woman to "be beautiful, be stylish, be you. No matter how many candles are on your birthday cake," or find her work in Vanguard Seattle.

Clothing provided by Canopy Blue in Madison Park

Some featured denim products provided by Marz Denim.

Accessories include Kristen Lear’s recycled Louis Vuitton and Gucci made into accessories and jewelry, Juliet Roger Fine Jewelry, and Lucia K. Jewelry. All available at Canopy Blue.

