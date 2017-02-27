FareStart partners with Amazon to transform homeless lives

SEATTLE - For 25 years, FareStart has transformed the lives of those homeless or living in poverty with their culinary job training and employment programs. Now partnered with Amazon, a longtime FareStart supporter, FareStart has the space (25,000 feet of retail space in Seattle) and the equipment to launch a new foodservice apprenticeship program to help those in poverty achieve higher incomes and better jobs. With Amazon’s support, FareStart hopes to double its educational outreach from 8,000 to 16,000 while adding five new restaurants to Seattle to serve as training facilities for the new program. In addition to the expansive retail space and new eateries, Amazon is also contributing catering space and training classrooms to bring more retail variety and opportunity to our community. FareStart’s executive chef, Wayne Johnson, joins us today with one of the best blackened salmon sandwiches in the state.

Copyright 2017 KING