Expect more strong female performances in movies this fall

Courtesy: Alicia Malone

According to a new Fandango survey, movie audiences are anxious to see films with strong female performances. Alicia Malone, Fandango film critic, previewed some of the highly anticipated movies coming out this fall.

Malone just released her new book, “Backwards and in Heels: The Past, Present and Future of Women Working In Film.” The book features women who revolutionized Hollywood both behind the scenes and in front of the camera.



© 2017 KING-TV