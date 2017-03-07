Family of JBLM soldier offers $10,000 reward to solve his murder

The grieving family of a murdered JBLM soldier is offering a $10,000, trying to find answers after a so-far fruitless six-month-long investigation.

On September 4, 2016, U.S. Army Sergeant Timothy Hovey was shot several times, and left on the ground in a Burien neighborhood. He died later at the hospital. SGT Hovey was scheduled to deploy to Iraq in October.

King County Sheriff John Urquhart shared more details about the investigation, including how the public may help.

In addition to the $10,000 offered by the family, Crime Stoppers is offering $1,000 for information that will help solve the case.

If you have information about this case. call the King County Sheriff’s Office at 206-296-3311

Anonymous tips may be called in to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)

