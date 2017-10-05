Fall photo tips from Seattle Instagrammers

Tips for your best fall photos!

SEATTLE - In Seattle, fall certainly isn’t the easiest time to get outside and take pictures. Luckily, Valeriy Poltorak is here to share his favorite apps to plan a trip and take your Insta-gramming outdoors!

Poltorak is with Instagrammers Seattle and has an abundance of fall photo tips and impressive apps to download. Weather Underground goes beyond the basic weather app and lets you see nearby webcams and visibility. Roadtrippers shows you the expected miles and gas of your next trip as well as other neat travel destinations nearby. Spotify is also an obvious favorite for driving to playlists that fit any mood or scenery.

Follow Instagrammers Seattle on Instagram.

© 2017 KING-TV