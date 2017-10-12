Fake news surival guide - Seattle Public Libraries help you avoid false stories

New Day Northwest on KING 5. Weekdays at 11:00 am.

Seattle Public Library is giving you the tools to conquer fake news with their class: Fake News Survival Guide.

In this day and age it is easy for false content to be produced online, so we must be wary of stories that appear authentic, but could actually be "fake news". This is especially important because 2 out of 5 people get all of their news online, where fake news is the most prevalent.

Di Zhang provides tips to avoiding fake news, fact checking, and checking your sources.

