Facing pressure:Teens talk about suicide

The pressures facing teens can be crushing: family expectations, the worlds' standards of success, pressures about body image and sexual identity are just a few.

Add the influence and scrutiny of social media and you can see why so many young people say they feel overwhelmed.

To help us better understand, we invited a group of teenagers to share their thoughts.

Tiara Hollimon and Ella Smith are both sophomores at Glacier Peak High School in Snohomish, Eighteen-year-old Orion Olsen goes to Auburn High School and Nina Reckinger is a recent Newport High School graduate.

Please check out these additional resources: National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255 (this number is staffed 24 hours a day) National Suicide Prevention Lifeline website: SuicidePreventionLifeline.org Teen Link Helpline: 866-TEENLINK (866-833-6546) - this number is staffed from 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm PST Teen Link website: 866TeenLink.org The Trevor Project (dedicated to helping those in the LGBTQ community): 866-488-7386 The Trevor Project website: www.TheTrevorProject.org

