Facing pressure:Teens talk about suicide

The pressures facing teens can be crushing: family expectations, the worlds' standards of success, pressures about body image and sexual identity are just a few.
Add the influence and scrutiny of social media and you can see why so many young people say they feel overwhelmed.
To help us better understand, we invited a group of teenagers to share their thoughts.
Tiara Hollimon and Ella Smith are both sophomores at Glacier Peak High School in Snohomish, Eighteen-year-old Orion Olsen goes to Auburn High School and Nina Reckinger is a recent Newport High School graduate.
Please check out these additional resources:
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255 (this number is staffed 24 hours a day)
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline website: SuicidePreventionLifeline.org
Teen Link Helpline: 866-TEENLINK (866-833-6546) - this number is staffed from 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm PST
Teen Link website: 866TeenLink.org
The Trevor Project (dedicated to helping those in the LGBTQ community): 866-488-7386
The Trevor Project website: www.TheTrevorProject.org
© 2017 KING-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs