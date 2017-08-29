KING
Close

Facing pressure:Teens talk about suicide

A diverse panel of local teens discuss the pressures they feel and why some teens might choose suicide.

Suzie Wiley, KING 2:36 PM. PDT August 29, 2017

The pressures facing teens can be crushing: family expectations, the worlds' standards of success, pressures about body image and sexual identity are just a few. 
Add the influence and scrutiny of social media and you can see why so many young people say they feel overwhelmed. 
To help us better understand, we invited a group of teenagers to share their thoughts. 
 Tiara Hollimon and Ella Smith are both sophomores at Glacier Peak High School in Snohomish, Eighteen-year-old Orion Olsen goes to Auburn High School and Nina Reckinger is a recent Newport High School graduate.
 

Please check out these additional resources:

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline:  800-273-8255 (this number is staffed 24 hours a day)

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline website: SuicidePreventionLifeline.org

Teen Link Helpline: 866-TEENLINK (866-833-6546) - this number is staffed from 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm PST

Teen Link website: 866TeenLink.org

The Trevor Project (dedicated to helping those in the LGBTQ community): 866-488-7386

The Trevor Project website: www.TheTrevorProject.org

 

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories