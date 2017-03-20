Exquisite flavors of Malaysia for the home kitchen

A stunning new cookbook takes home cooks on a culinary adventure to the heart of Southeast Asia. In The Malaysian Kitchen, chef and author Christina Arokiasamy shares recipes for incredible dishes that are as simple as they are delicious.

Christina joined guest hosts Suzie Wiley and Chris Cashman to prepare a recipe from the cookbook and chat about the culinary history of Malaysia.

Christina will discuss and sign copies of The Malaysian Kitchen on Wednesday, March 29, at 6:30pm at Book Larder in Fremont. CLICK HERE for more information

Connect with Christina on Facebook

Here's the recipe Christina prepared on the show:

MALAYSIAN WOK-FRIED SPAGHETTI WITH KALE AND SAMBAL (Spaghetti Goreng)

Ingredients:

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil or peanut oil

6 cloves garlic, minced

2 large shallots, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons Sambal Ulek (store bought; there's also a recipe in the cookbook)

1/4 head cabbage, finely chopped

2 cups chopped kale

8 ounces store-bought fried tofu, thinly sliced

1 pound spaghetti, cooked al dente

1/4 cup kicap manis (sweet soy sauce), or to taste

3 tablespoons soy sauce

2 large egges, beaten

Directions:

1. Heat wok in a wok or large deep skillet over medium heat for about 40 seconds. Add the oil, pouring it around the perimeter of the wok to coat the sides and bottom. When the surface shimmers slightly, add the garlic and shallots and cook until golden and fragrant, about 2 minutes. Add the sambal and cook for another 30 seconds, until fragrant and the oils separate onto the surface.

2. Add the cabbage, kale, and tofu and stir-fry until the vegetables are slightly wilted, about 1 minute.

3. Now add the cooked spaghetti and toss well to combine with the vegetables, mixing carefully to prevent the noodles from breaking; stir-fry for about 3 minutes. Add the kicap manis and soy sauce and continue to mix well.

4. Push the noodles to one side of the pan. Add the beaten eggs to the opposite side to create a thin layer and then immediately bring the noodles back over the egg. Do not stir or mix at this point; allow the egg underneath to set and cook undisturbed for at least 30 seconds. Raise the heat to medium-high, then gently lift the noodles from underneath and stir-fry continuously until the eggs are fully cooked, about 2 minutes; the noodles should no longer appear wet from the egs.

5. Continue to stir-fry for 1-2 minutes more, then taste and add more kicak manis if needed.

Serve immediately. Serves 4

Copyright 2017 KING