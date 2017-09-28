SEATTLE - Dinner and a view are what you get when you experience Palisade, one of Seattle's landmark dining destinations. Located with a waterfront view of the Elliot Bay Marina, Palisade is celebrating its 25th-anniversary this month.

To commemorate this occasion, Palisade is doing a 4-course retrospective menu of guest favorites since 1992. The menu includes the Rogue Creamery Blue Cheese Salad, Halibut with Macadamia Nut and Dungeness Crab stuffing, Macadamia Nut Chicken, and a White Chocolate Mousse Torte.

In this New Day segment, Chef Justin Emery showcases the Rogue Creamery Blue Cheese Salad and the White Chocolate Mousse Torte.

For more information on Palisade or their 25th-anniversary special, check out their website.

© 2017 KING-TV