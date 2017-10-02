The Exoneree Band performs live on New Day.

The Exoneree Band is the world's only musical group made up entirely of musicians who were wrongfully convicted. Between the five of them, Antoine Day, Eddie Lowery, Raymond Towler, William Michael Dillon, and Ted Bradford served over 85 years in prison for crimes they did not commit. Today they come together to perform a combination of covers and original songs inspired by their remarkable stories tonight in Seattle.

The Rock For Justice concert celebrates the 20th anniversary of Innocent Project Northwest and raises awareness of wrongful convictions in commemoration of International Wrongful Conviction Day.

Tickets for the event can be found here: http://ipnw2017. brownpapertickets.com/

