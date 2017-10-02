Exonerated Prisoners Raise Awareness for Others Wrongfully Accused

The Exoneree Band on New Day

The Exoneree Band shares their stories after being exonerated for crimes they did not commit. With 85 years of wrongful prison sentences between them, band members Antoine Day, Eddie Lowery, Raymond Towler, William Michael Dillon, and Ted Bradford now travel the nation telling their stories through their music.

The band hopes to raise awareness for others going through the same heartbreaking story. As numbers of wrongful convictions steadily increase in the U.S., the Exoneree Band hopes they will be given more attention than they themselves received.

Their music spans various music styles and express members' common themes of redemption and pain. The New York Times called their music "taut, piercing and haunted". The band is now currently working to create a full-scale musical highlighting their stories.

