Exhibit spotlights Seattle nightclub's unique place in West Coast history

Interdisciplinary artist Storme Webber shared more about her new exhibit at Seattle's Frye Art Museum. Casino: A Palimpsest, traces the history of one of the oldest gay bars on the West Coast - the Casino, located in Seattle. The exhibit combines archival and family photos with Storme's poetry, inspired by her family's history.

Casino: A Palimpsest, runs through October 29, 2017, at Frye Art Museum in Seattle. Visit the museum's website for tickets and more information.

